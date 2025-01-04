Malik Monk News: Delivers big line in win

Monk registered 31 points (11-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 138-133 victory over the Grizzlies.

Promoting Monk to the first unit is the shrewdest move the Kings have made this season. After toiling as the sixth man for two seasons and in reserve roles elsewhere, Monk is finally getting a chance to hold down a full-time job as a starter. He's solidly outperforming the competition below him on the depth chart, and this scenario doesn't look like it will change anytime soon. He'll have ample opportunity to keep posting prolific totals despite an abundance of talent on the roster.