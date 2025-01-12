Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk News: Flirts with triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Monk closed Sunday's 124-119 win over the Bulls with 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

Monk did a little bit of everything for Sacramento in the starting lineup Sunday, leading all players in assists and steals while ending as one of four players with 15 or more points and coming up one dime and one rebounds shy of a triple-double. Monk posted his sixth game of the season with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists while securing at least 18 points in six straight outings.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now