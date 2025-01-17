Malik Monk News: Goes for 26 points

Monk had 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 victory over the Rockets.

Monk finished just one assist away from recording a double-double. The former Kentucky star continues to thrive in a starting role while settling as another reliable scoring weapon alongside the Big Three of De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis. Monk has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his previous seven contests, averaging 23.7 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the floor in that span.