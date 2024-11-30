Malik Monk News: Huge night from long range

Monk contributed a game-high 29 points (10-21 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 36 minutes off the bench during Friday's 115-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The eight made threes weren't just a season high for Monk -- his best previous performance was only three treys. The 26-year-old guard has been on fire since returning from a seven-game absence due to an ankle injury, and over the last three contests he's averaging 23.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.3 threes, 4.0 boards and 1.0 blocks in 32.3 minutes a game.