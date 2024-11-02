Malik Monk News: Pours in 21 points

Monk finished with 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 131-128 overtime loss to Toronto.

Monk managed to finish in double figures in the scoring column after putting up seven and nine points in his previous two appearances. He saw a significant increase in playing time in the loss, logging a season-best 38 minutes while knocking down an impressive 56.3 percent of his tries from the field. There will continue to be plenty of competition for Monk within this Sacramento offense, but it's nice to be reminded that he's still capable of reaching the 20-point threshold.