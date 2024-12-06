Malik Monk News: Scores 23 points Thursday

Monk had 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and five assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to Memphis.

Monk continues to produce in a starting role for the Kings, and there's no question Sacramento is riding his hot hand now. This was his fifth straight game with at least 15 points, scoring over 20 thrice in that span, and he's shooting an impressive 51.9 percent from the field in that stretch. Monk's numbers are likely to regress at some point, particularly in the efficiency department. Still, he's been showing he's worth rostering in most formats, especially now that he holds a starting role.