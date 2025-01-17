Malik Williams News: Dominates paint in double-double

Williams finished with 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's 123-105 G League loss to Osceola.

Williams held things down in the paint for Sioux Falls in Friday's high-scoring contest, leading all Skyforce players in rebounds while recording the lone double-double in the contest. Williams has appeared in 13 G League contests this season, averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.