Malik Williams News: Shines on both ends in loss
Williams recorded with 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks over 32 minutes in Friday's 110-96 G League loss to Santa Cruz.
Williams dominated on both ends of the court in Friday's G League contest, leading all players in rebounds, steals and blocks while recording one of two double-doubles among Skyforce players in a losing effort. Williams has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging 11.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per outing.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
