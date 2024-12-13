Mamadi Diakite News: Returns to G League action Thursday

Diakite (undisclosed) produced 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in the Valley Suns' 106-100 G League win over the South Bay Lakers on Thursday.

Diakite returned to game action after sitting out of the club's win over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Dec. 5, and he led the Valley Suns in blocks and rebounds Thursday. Across 11 G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, the 27-year-old has averaged 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks across 27.0 minutes per contest.