Marcus Sasser News: Five assists in 15 minutes

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 12:36pm

Sasser ended with four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 15 minutes during Monday's 118-115 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Sasser has played 15 or more minutes for the Pistons in four of the last five games, helping shoulder the load in the backcourt following Jaden Ivey's (lower leg) potentially season-ending injury. Sasser is averaging 5.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting a career-high 47.8 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.

