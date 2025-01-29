Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Considered week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 1:11pm

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Wednesday that Smart (finger) is still considered week-to-week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Smart has not played since Dec. 21 due to a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger. He hasn't fully practiced with the Grizzlies yet and has been limited to individual work. Based on this update, it would be a surprise to see him return before Feb. 8 against the Thunder, and even that date is far from a guarantee.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now