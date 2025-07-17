MarJon Beauchamp News: Explodes for 28 points

Beauchamp racked up 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Thursday's 91-88 Summer League loss to the Pacers.

Beauchamp was incredibly efficient, shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from deep. He's now scored 25 or more points in consecutive games during the Las Vegas Summer League.