Mark Armstrong News: Scores 22 off SL bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 16, 2025 at 8:12pm

Armstrong supplied 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 90-82 Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Armstrong provided instant offense off the bench Wednesday, tying Johni Broome for a team-high 22 points. He's suiting up for the 76ers this summer after spending the 2024-25 season with the Long Island Nets in the G League.

Mark Armstrong
Philadelphia 76ers
