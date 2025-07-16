Mark Armstrong News: Scores 22 off SL bench

Armstrong supplied 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 90-82 Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Armstrong provided instant offense off the bench Wednesday, tying Johni Broome for a team-high 22 points. He's suiting up for the 76ers this summer after spending the 2024-25 season with the Long Island Nets in the G League.