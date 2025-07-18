Mark Armstrong News: Spark off bench in SL win

Armstrong totaled 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in Friday's 87-83 Summer League win over the Nets.

Armstrong paced all scorers Friday with a game-high 23 points in the 76ers' narrow win. He's been a reliable spark off the bench throughout Summer League, including a team-best 22-point performance in Wednesday's victory over the Mavericks.