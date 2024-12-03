Mark Williams News: Making return Tuesday

Williams (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams will make his season debut, playing in his first matchup since December 2023. However, the big man is expected to operate under a heavy minutes restriction and will come off the bench Tuesday, according to Boone. The No. 15 pick of the 2022 Draft will likely split playing time with Nick Richards, though Williams should continue to pick up more minutes as the Hornets slowly work him back from the foot injury.