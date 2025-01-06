Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Williams finished Sunday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

Williams is starting to get his legs under him and his workload is trending up with three straight games in which he's eclipsed 28 minutes. He's been very productive as well, averaging 16.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in that span. It required some patience, but Williams' fantasy managers are starting to see some nice dividends.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now