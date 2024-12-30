Mark Williams News: Perfect from field in loss

Williams closed with 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-108 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Williams couldn't miss despite the loss, scoring a season-high 20 points m while remaining perfect from both the field and the charity stripe. Williams also saw upwards of 30 minutes for the first time this season, a sign that he is nearing full health after an extended injury layoff. Over the past two weeks, Williams is averaging 15.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 combined steals and blocks in just 23.6 minutes per game.