Mark Williams News: Quality outing in loss

Williams amassed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 123-114 loss to Washington.

Williams made his third straight start Thursday and appears to be finding his rhythm. Even in fewer than 20 minutes of action, the 22-year-old center was just two boards shy of a double-double. While Williams will likely continue to split minutes with Nick Richards, fantasy owners can expect Williams to maintain his 64.1 field-goal percentage.