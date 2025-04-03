Mark Williams News: Records double-double

Williams finished Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the Pacers with 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes.

Williams was efficient as a shooter and crashed the glass efficiently en route to his third straight double-double. The big man has been one of the best players for the Hornets since the All-Star break, racking up 12 double-doubles across 18 starts and averaging a solid line of 15.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in that span. If healthy, Williams should be a franchise cornerstone for the Hornets.