Markieff Morris News: Limited impact in 2024-25 campaign

Morris finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 3.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 three-pointers across 11.0 minutes per game in 15 regular-season appearances (two starts) between the Lakers and the Mavericks.

Morris didn't suit up during the Lakers' 4-1 first-round series loss to Minnesota. The veteran big man started the season in Dallas but was included in the trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles on Feb. 1. Morris played in eight games (two starts) for the Lakers, during which he averaged 5.5 points, 2.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers across 15.5 minutes per contest. The 35-year-old is set to enter unrestricted free agency and could provide a veteran presence, though he isn't expected to carve out a significant role at this stage of his career.