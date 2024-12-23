Marvin Bagley Injury: Leaves early with knee injury

Bagley suffered an apparent left knee injury with 6:48 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's 123-105 loss to the Thunder and didn't return, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network. He posted seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes.

The Wizards didn't provide an update on Bagley's status after the game, but the center's knee injury looked to be significant. Bagley's leg appeared to get caught underneath him following a collision with Oklahoma City's Isaiah Hartenstein, and Bagley required assistance from teammates to the locker room. Bagley has been an inconsistent member of the Washington rotation this season, but he was serving as the backup center Monday while Alexandre Sarr (back) was sidelined.