Mason Jones News: Will play vs. Toronto
Jones (oblique) has been cleared to play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Raptors.
Jones has been dealing with a right oblique soreness, but that won't keep him off the floor. The Arkansas product has played in three games during the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 40 percent from the field and from beyond the arc.
