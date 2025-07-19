Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Mason Jones headshot

Mason Jones News: Will play vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 11:31am

Jones (oblique) has been cleared to play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Raptors.

Jones has been dealing with a right oblique soreness, but that won't keep him off the floor. The Arkansas product has played in three games during the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 40 percent from the field and from beyond the arc.

Mason Jones
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now