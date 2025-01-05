Mason Plumlee News: Likely to move into starting role

The Suns are expected to move Plumlee into the starting lineup in place of Jusuf Nurkic beginning with Monday's game against the 76ers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Phoenix has dropped its last four games to fall to 15-18 overall on the season, so head coach Mike Budenholzer is seemingly planning to shake up his lineups with the hope of generating better results. In addition to Plumlee, Ryan Dunn will move into the starting five, with Bradley Beal heading to the bench. Plumlee had already started the past three games while Jusuf Nurkic served a suspension, averaging 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes per contest during that stretch. Though he looks set to keep his spot on the top unit, Plumlee's playing time could nonetheless take a hit now that Nurkic has been reinstated from his suspension ahead of Monday's contest.