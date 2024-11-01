Mason Plumlee News: Solid all-around outing Thursday

Plumlee finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one block across 17 minutes during Thursday's 125-119 win over the Clippers.

The veteran big man stuffed the stat sheet in his limited run, serving as Jusuf Nurkic's primary backup. Plumlee tied his season high with eight points, and he also set a new season best in steals. Through five regular-season outings, the 34-year-old has averaged 5.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 stocks while shooting 64.3 percent from the field across 17.4 minutes per game.