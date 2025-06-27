Matthew Cleveland News: Signs with Dallas

Cleveland agreed to an undrafted free agent contract with the Mavericks on Thursday, Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today reports.

Cleveland was a prolific scorer in college, averaging 17.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three over 29 games during the 2024-25 season. His off-ball effectiveness will be a key area of evaluation in the Las Vegas Summer League.