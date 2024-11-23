Max Abmas News: Hands out six assists Saturday

Abmas provided 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 135-102 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Abmas is starting find a rhythm in the G League since joining Salt Lake City's starting lineup Nov. 15, attaining double scoring figures in each of his past five games as a starter. The 23-year-old undrafted rookie figures to continue serving primarily as a facilitator in the first unit for the Stars, as he fell just one assist shy of David Jones' team-leading seven dimes off the bench in Saturday's blowout victory over Santa Cruz.