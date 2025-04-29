Maxi Kleber Injury: Questionable for Game 5

Kleber (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Timberwolves, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Kleber has yet to suit up for the Lakers after undergoing surgery on his right foot Jan. 30, though he could make his debut in Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. Jaxson Hayes has started in all four outings during the first round but is averaging only 7.5 minutes per game, meaning Kleber could step into a fairly significant role if he's cleared to play.