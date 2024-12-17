Fantasy Basketball
Maxi Kleber

Maxi Kleber Injury: Takes part in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said that Kleber (rib) practiced Tuesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber has missed the Mavericks' last three games, with his absence initially attributed to his absence before Dallas also listed him with a fractured rib as of Saturday. However, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com noted that Kleber took part in conditioning work Sunday before he was involved in practice Tuesday, so perhaps his rib injury isn't as significant as it sounds. The extent of Kleber's participation in practice Tuesday isn't known, and if he ended up being limited, he could still remain out for Dallas' next game Thursday versus the Clippers.

Maxi Kleber
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
