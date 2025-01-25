Maxi Kleber Injury: Won't return Saturday due to injury

Kleber has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Celtics due to a right ankle injury, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kleber exited at the 4:18 mark of the third quarter due to the injury, which was serious enough to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the game. He'll finish the contest with one point (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 11 minutes. The Mavericks will have an update on the severity of Kleber's injury prior to their next game Monday versus the Wizards.