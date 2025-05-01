Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber News: Gets five minutes in closeout game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Kleber (foot) recorded two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across five minutes Wednesday in the Lakers' 103-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series.

After completing his recovery from right foot surgery he underwent in late January, Kleber was cleared to make his Lakers debut in an elimination game. He ended up supplanting Jaxson Hayes in the rotation but still held a minimal role while the Lakers continued to favor small-ball lineups primarily featuring Dorian Finney-Smith at center. The 33-year-old will head into the offseason healthy and could make a case for a larger role off the Los Angeles bench in 2025-26, when he'll be entering the final season of the three-year, $33 million contract extension he signed with Dallas in September 2022.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now