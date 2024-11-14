Maxi Kleber News: Receives spot start vs. Jazz

Kleber will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Despite Naji Marshall filling in as the starting power forward in P.J. Washington's (knee) absence thus far, Kleber will get the spot start and play for the first time since Oct. 26. The big man has appeared in only two regular-season games this year due mainly to a right hamstring strain, and he averaged 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 15.5 minutes per game.