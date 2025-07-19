Maxime Raynaud News: Solid showing in SL win

Raynaud totaled 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes in Saturday's 98-88 Summer League win over the Raptors.

Raynaud's numbers weren't flashy, but his contributions helped propel the Kings to the Summer League title game. The rookie second-round pick has been managing wrist soreness but has otherwise put together an impressive and intriguing summer.