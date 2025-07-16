Maxime Raynaud News: Will play Wednesday

Raynaud (wrist) is available for Wednesday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Cavaliers, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

After sitting out Monday's matchup with the Suns due to right wrist soreness, Raynaud will return to action Wednesday. The rookie second-round pick should see heavy usage against Cleveland. Raynaud posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during last Thursday's 84-81 Summer League win over the Magic.