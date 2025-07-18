Menu
Melvin Ajinca Injury: Still out vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 3:25pm

Ajinca (groin) won't play in Friday's Summer League game against the Magic, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

A groin injury will cost Ajinca a fifth consecutive contest Friday, and he's yet to appear this summer. With the Summer League close to wrapping up, it wouldn't be shocking if the 21-year-old forward didn't suit up for the rest of the exhibition action.

