Melvin Ajinca Injury: Still out vs. Orlando
Ajinca (groin) won't play in Friday's Summer League game against the Magic, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
A groin injury will cost Ajinca a fifth consecutive contest Friday, and he's yet to appear this summer. With the Summer League close to wrapping up, it wouldn't be shocking if the 21-year-old forward didn't suit up for the rest of the exhibition action.
