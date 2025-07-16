Micah Peavy News: Won't play Wednesday
Peavy (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
After making an impact defensively against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Peavy won't suit up for the second game of a back-to-back during the Las Vegas Summer League. The next opportunity for him to return to the floor will be Friday against the Pacers.
