Michael Porter News: Drops 26 in Friday's loss

Porter accumulated 26 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

It was Porter's best scoring performance of the young season, as he drained at least three three-pointers for the third time in five contests. After a cold start from beyond the arc, the 26-year-old forward has gone 7-for-14 from downtown over the last two games. Porter's also been busier than usual on the glass -- his 7.4 boards per game would be a career high, and he's pulled down at least five rebounds in every appearance so far.