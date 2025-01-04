Michael Porter News: Goes for 28 points in OT win

Porter closed with 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 46 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 overtime win over San Antonio.

Porter extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to five appearances, and he continues to establish himself as a reliable third-scoring option for the Nuggets behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Porter has now scored at least 20 points in all but one of his previous eight contests, a span in which he's shooting 66-for-115 from the field and 31-for-60 from three-point range.