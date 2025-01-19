Michael Porter News: Leads from deep in victory

Porter logged 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-100 win over the Magic.

Porter provided a nice spark offensively in Sunday's contest, leading all Nuggets players in threes made while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Porter has been hot from deep as of late, connecting on three or more threes in three of his last four contests. He has now recorded 15 or more points in six of his last 10 appearances.