Michael Porter News: Posts double-double Monday
Porter contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 130-129 victory over the Kings.
Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook stole the show in Monday's tight win, but Porter made his presence felt on the glass after experiencing a relatively reduced role on offense. The six-year forward recorded his fourth double-double of the season, and even though this was a down game for him, fantasy managers shouldn't be worried. He's averaging 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game since the beginning of December.
