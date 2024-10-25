Michael Porter News: Solid in blowout loss

Porter amassed 15 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 102-87 loss to Oklahoma City.

Porter is looking to build on an impressive 2023-24 campaign, and the Nuggets will rely on his dependable mid-range shot and rebounding skills to complement the rest of the first unit. The loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is bound to provide ore opportunities for Porter. The Misssouri product can be streaky, popping for over 30 points one game and regressing in the next, but he's shown yearly improvement in all facets of his game.