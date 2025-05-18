Michael Porter News: Wraps up rough postseason

Porter totaled six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

It concludes a rough postseason for Porter, who shot just 39.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from downtown. Additionally, the veteran sharpshooter averaged just 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes across 14 playoff games. Despite his postseason struggles, Porter will likely still be worth targeting for points and three-pointers in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts for 2025-26.