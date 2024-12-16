Fantasy Basketball
Mikal Bridges headshot

Mikal Bridges News: Notches 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Bridges posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Sunday's 100-91 victory over Orlando.

Bridges continues to log heavy minutes for the Knicks, as this was the third time in December he cleared over 40 minutes. He's been very productive in seven December showings, averaging 21.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers on 56.6 percent shooting from the field and 42.0 percent from beyond the arc.

