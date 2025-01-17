Mike Conley News: Rejoining starting lineup Friday

Conley will start in Friday's game against the Knicks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Conley will rejoin Minnesota's starting lineup in the absence of Donte DiVincenzo (toe) on Friday, giving the former a chance to provide enhanced fantasy value. It'll be Conley's first start since a Jan. 4 loss to Detroit, and the veteran floor general is averaging 7.1 points, 3.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.6 threes in 23.2 minutes across his last seven appearances as a starter for the Wolves.