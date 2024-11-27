Mike Conley News: Season-high 16 points in return

Conley racked up 16 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the Kings.

Making his return to Minnesota's lineup after missing three games with a toe injury, Conley was able to log his usual allotment of playing time while posting a season-high 16 points. The veteran floor general has been up and down during his 18th season, but he remains a modest source of threes, steals and assists for fantasy managers who can handle the 37-year-old's sporadic absences at this stage of his career. Conley is shooting a career-low 32.4 percent from the field through 14 games this season, but he's also averaging 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 triples per game.