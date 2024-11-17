Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges Injury: Game-time decision Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 1:55pm

Bridges (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, will warm up with the intention of playing, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The club will monitor both LaMelo Ball (finger) and Bridges during warmups and decide if they will play closer to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. ET. If the 26-year-old forward is unable to give it a go, Tidjane Salaun and Moussa Diabate are candidates for increased roles. Bridges was able to play in Saturday's win over Milwaukee, during which he posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now