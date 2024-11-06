Miles Bridges Injury: Leads all scorers in victory

Bridges (knee) closed with 27 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Pistons.

Bridges finally found some rhythm on the offensive end, matching his season-high with 27 points. It was a welcome sight after he had shot poorly in each of the four previous games, logging a grand total of just 37 points in that span. Bridges appeared to suffer a hyperextended knee late in the game but was able to return. However, it is something to keep an eye on moving forward, just in case it causes him to pop up on the injury report.