Miles Bridges Injury: Out at least two weeks

The Hornets announced Thursday that Bridges will miss at least two weeks due to a bone bruise in his right knee, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bridges hyperextended his knee in Wednesday's win over Detroit and was sent in for an MRI, which revealed the bone bruise. Given that the two-week timeline is merely a re-evaluation date, Bridges could require some ramp-up time thereafter before he's cleared for game action. In the 26-year-old forward's absence, Grant Williams (back) and Tidjane Salaun are candidates to take on increased minutes out of the frontcourt.