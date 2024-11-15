Miles Bridges Injury: Upgraded to questionable vs. Bucks

Bridges (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Bridges' status comes as a surprise, as he was originally scheduled to miss two weeks due to the bone bruise on his right knee, according to Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer. However, the 26-year-old's tag being upgraded to questionable suggests he is nearing a return to game action after missing the Hornets' last three matchups. Bridges will likely remain under a minutes restriction when he returns, and if he misses additional time, Josh Green, Grant Williams and Moussa Diabate will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time.