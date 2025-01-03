Miles Bridges News: Balanced showing in defeat
Bridges finished with 20 points (5-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 98-94 loss to Detroit.
Bridges did a little bit of everything for Charlotte in Friday's contest, leading all Hornets players in scoring and threes made while posting team-high-tying marks in rebounds, assists and steals over a team-high minute total. Bridges has posted at least nine rebounds in seven outings this season while recording his eighth game with 20 or more points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now