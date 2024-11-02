Miles Bridges News: Does little vs. Boston

Bridges finished with six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Celtics.

It was Bridges' lowest scoring output of the regular season Saturday as he attempted just six shots from the field. Part of that may have been due to the return of Brandon Miller in the starting lineup, but Bridges should be more involved in the Hornets' offense alongside Miller and LaMelo Ball. Bridges will look to get things right against the Timberwolves on Monday.